Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,558 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,566 call options.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DB opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
