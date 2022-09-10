Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,558 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,566 call options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Amundi grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $5,773,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.