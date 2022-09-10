Investors Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 82,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 54,120 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000.

Shares of USO opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. United States Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

