DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.95, but opened at $67.54. DocuSign shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 199,582 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

