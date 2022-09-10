Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $16.41. Intapp shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

