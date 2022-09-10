Traders Buy High Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 2,931 call options.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 5.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

