Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $25.92. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 6,358 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
