Traders Buy Large Volume of Frontline Call Options (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 436% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,962 call options.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Frontline by 111.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

