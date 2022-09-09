Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

