Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 164,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 368,138 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,731,000 after buying an additional 366,571 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

