Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

