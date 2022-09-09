Mather Group LLC. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.