ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

