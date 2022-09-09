Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

