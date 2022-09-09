Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NYSE BMY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

