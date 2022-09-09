Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.57 and its 200 day moving average is $412.33. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

