Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 155,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $235.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.