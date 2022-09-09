Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

