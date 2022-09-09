Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 155,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $235.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

