Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

