Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $379.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

