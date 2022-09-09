Covestor Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $511.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

