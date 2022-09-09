Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $20,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

