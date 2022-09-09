Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Target by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 56.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

