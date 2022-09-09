Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

