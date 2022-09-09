Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 155,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $235.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

