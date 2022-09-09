West Family Investments Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

