Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,391,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 323,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.