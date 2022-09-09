Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

MMM opened at $119.27 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $188.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.86.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

