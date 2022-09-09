NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $39,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

