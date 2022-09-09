Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.