Merit Financial Group LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $199.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

