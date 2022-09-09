Mather Group LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

