Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,761 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT stock opened at $419.65 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.12 and its 200 day moving average is $432.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.