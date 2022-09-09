Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 950 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

