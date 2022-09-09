Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

