Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

