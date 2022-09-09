Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.65. 3,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.