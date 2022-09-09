BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $691.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

