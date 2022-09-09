Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

