Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

