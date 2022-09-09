Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 327.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 3.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 231,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

