Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

