Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

