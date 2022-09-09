Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 501.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

