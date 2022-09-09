Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.