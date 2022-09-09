West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 4,384 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 61,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

