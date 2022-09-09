Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $516,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.