Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

