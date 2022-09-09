Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,581,000 after acquiring an additional 303,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $121.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

