NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 18,319 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

